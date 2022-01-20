Walgreens Boots Alliance CEO confirms exploration of possible Boots sale

During a presentation at the JPMorgan Annual Healthcare Conference, the chief executive officer of the Walgreens Boots Alliance, Rosalind Brewer, confirmed the group is “exploring strategic options” for Boots.

Reports on the possibility of a sale of the UK pharmacy chain have been persistent as Walgreens continues its plans to expand its health care business in the US.

In the presentation, Brewer stated: “We have initiated a strategic review of the Boots business. This review is very much in line with our renewed priorities and strategic direction, in particular, our increased focus on US health care.”

She added that she expects the move to be swift once the “exploratory stage” has concluded, with a sale that could possibly include the Boots-owned beauty line, No. 7.

In a statement to WWD, a spokesperson for Boots confirmed the possible sale and Walgreen’s plans for a US-focused strategy.

They noted: “This strategic review is at an exploratory stage and further announcements will be made in due course, after the right decision has been reached for Boots’ future and for all stakeholders.”