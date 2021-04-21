Walgreens Boots Alliance rebrands beauty business

Walgreens Boots Alliance is repositioning its beauty brands, No7, Liz Earle Beauty Co., Botanics, Soap and Glory, Sleek MakeUP and YourGoodSkin under the umbrella of No7 Beauty Company as it looks to drive digital marketing effectiveness and expansion.

The new consumer-led beauty business aims to drive growth and broaden its beauty brands appeal internationally, especially in the US market. Currently, No7 Beauty Company products are sold in more than 20,000 retail outlets across 16 markets, with offices in Nottingham, London and the Isle of Wight in the UK, alongside Deerfield, New York and Chicago in the US and Hong Kong.

In a statement, No7 Beauty Company said that the new business would create “beauty brands for every skin type, ethnicity, age and texture that everyone can trust,” while using insights into consumer shopping behaviours to lead its strategy in developing products through sustainable sourcing practices and “world-class innovation”.

Optimising digital marketing and increasingly personalised solutions is also a priority for the new company, as it looks to develop its omnichannel offering. It will utilise Walgreens Boots Alliance retailers, “new and existing partners around the world,” as well as through a direct-to-consumer model, including a .com website and mobile apps.

No7, Liz Earle Beauty Co., Botanics, Soap and Glory, Sleek MakeUP and YourGoodSkin to form new umbrella company

Annie Murphy, senior vice president, global chief commercial brands officer and international retail, who will oversee the new organisation, said in a statement: “Walgreens Boots Alliance is committed to helping people to live happier, healthier lives. The launch of No7 Beauty Company, a new consumer packaged goods business within WBA, allows us to reinvent how we manage and drive further growth for our beauty portfolio.

“It is all about maximising everything we are part of as WBA. No7 Beauty Company will use the combined strengths of our world-leading brands, our dynamic supply chain, and our unrivalled track record for product innovation. We listen to our consumers and use our incredible expertise in science and our beauty heritage to make affordable products that they can trust, experience and enjoy on their own terms. For us, this is all about creating the best in beauty for everyone.”

Sustainability is also at the heart of the new business, adding what it calls a “bold roadmap” to focus on achieving three goals by 2030, including ensuring that 50 percent of global sales come from healthier, more sustainable products and services.

It has also pledged to halve the overall impact of new products it places on the market, compared to 2019. This will be achieved by cutting emissions in line with climate science, having a net positive impact on nature, reducing single-use plastic and putting circular thinking at the core of its business model.

In addition, it will double the value it creates for society, compared to 2019, to directly benefit at least 500,000 people.

Mark Winter, managing director, No7 Beauty Company added: “The launch of No7 Beauty Company will enable us to make our beloved and trusted brands accessible to even more customers around the world, as a force for good, underpinned by best-in-class global sourcing and accelerated levels of innovation.

“With our new identity, we are better placed than ever to create new relationships with retail partners and unite our 2,900 team members including 1,600 beauty advisors, helping us to align our strategy across all of our brand teams in every geography.”