Walgreens Boots Alliance reportedly cutting 10 percent of corporate jobs

Pharmaceutical group Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA) has reportedly said that it would be cutting 10 percent of its corporate jobs as it looks to streamline operations.

The company said that it would be eliminating 504 roles, many of which are believed to be based at the Deerfield and Chicago offices.

In a statement to Reuters, the company noted that none of the roles were based at its stores, micro-fulfilment centres or call centres.

It comes as WBA continues on the path to become a “consumer-centric healthcare company”, for which it is focusing on “aligning” its structure to best serve patients and customers.

The news closely follows the 8.9 billion dollar acquisition of healthcare provider Summit Health-CityMD through WBA’s portfolio company VillageMD, a move made to expand its integrated healthcare offerings across the care continuum.

The company has been putting effort into regaining its market share after it was forced to close several stores during the pandemic, with the mission to achieve such a feat by the end of FY23.

WBD reported that its sales had reached 34.86 billion dollars and 700 million dollars in net earnings for the second quarter.