Wall Street predicts that JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) posts 21.75 billion in quarterly sales

New York – Analysts at Wall predict that JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) will announce sales of 21.75 billion dollars for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research.

Three analysts have made estimates for JD.Com’s earnings with the lowest one coming at 21.49 billion dollars and the highest being 21.94 billion dollars. JD.Com posted sales of 18.48 billion dollars during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7 percent, wrote Zacks’ equity team in a note to market.

On average, analysts expect that JD.Com will report full-year sales of 81.36 billion dollars for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from 78.83 billion to 82.51 billion dollars. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of 96.11 billion dollars.

The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on August, 15.