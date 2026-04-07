Walmart among US retailers backing Unspun’s domestic automated production hubs

A number of US retailers, including Walmart and REI, have signed letters of support for Unspun’s plan to build automated apparel manufacturing hubs in the US using AI-enabled 3D weaving technology.

The initiative aims to bring production closer to consumers at a commercial scale, supported by supply chain partners such as Bethel Industries, Peckham and PDS Ltd / GSC Link. Unspun is currently evaluating sites across multiple US states, with initial production expected in the near term.

Backed by more than 50 million dollars in venture funding, Unspun’s proprietary technology enables garments to be woven directly from yarn in minutes, replacing traditional cut-and-sew processes with a single automated system. The model aims to shorten production timelines from months to days, reduce excess inventory, and improve margins by limiting markdowns.

In a statement, Arne Arens, who was appointed CEO of Unspun in March, said: “We are not exploring whether domestic apparel manufacturing can work. We are building it. Our clients are looking for a new production model because they see the economics: manufacturing closer to the customer, responding to demand within the same season, and creating skilled American jobs in the process.”

Walmart’s VP, apparel production development, Avishnash Bhasker, added: “Our customers are proud to buy apparel made in America, and the demand keeps growing. We are excited about Unspun’s commitment and effort in helping rebuild domestic manufacturing capability that is faster, smarter, and designed for how customers actually shop.”