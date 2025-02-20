Walmart forecasts slower growth for 2025/26

Walmart adopts cautious outlook for 2025/26 amid anticipated growth moderation.

Walmart, the world's largest retailer, is entering the new financial year with a measured outlook. The company, headquartered in Bentonville, Arkansas, announced on Thursday that growth is expected to slow slightly.

For the financial year 2025/2026, which ends in January, net revenue is expected to rise by three to four percent. Adjusted earnings per share are forecast to be between 2,50 dollars and 2,60 dollars. At the lower end, this would represent a slight decline. Walmart is known for its conservative forecasts, but analysts had expected stronger figures. As a result, the retailer’s share price fell by about nine per cent in pre-market trading.

In the previous financial year, net revenue increased by five percent to 674.5 billion dollars, equivalent to approximately 646 billion euros. Net profit rose by about 25 per cent year on year to 19.4 billion dollars. Adjusted earnings per share grew by about 13 per cent to 2,51 dollars. This exceeded the company’s own profit targets, which had been revised upwards several times throughout the year.

Known for its competitive pricing, Walmart has benefited for years as consumers focus on essential purchases amid high inflation.