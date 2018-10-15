Walmart reinforces its fashion portfolio with Bare Necessities

New York.-Walmart is steeping up on its fashion game with the acquisition of intimates brand Bare Necessities. This is the second time in barely a month that the world’s largest retailer goes shopping after buying plus-size retailer Eloquii.

Walmart said Bare Necessities will bring it “deep category expertise” in the intimate apparel space, an area that it said has seen fast growth online but one that has “complex sizing and highly specialized products.”

Over the past two years Walmart has been adding specialized fashion brands to its apparel portfolio: inclusive fashion Eloquii, Moosejaw outdoor gear, Modcloth women’s clothing and Bonobos men’s apparel.

Bare Necessities launched in 1998 and today describes itself as the largest online specialty retailer of intimate apparel.