Walpole unveils 2026 ‘Brands of Tomorrow’

Walpole, the industry body for the British luxury sector, has named heritage womenswear label Herd, sneaker brand Uniform Standard, and London-based luxury bespoke menswear brand Clothsurgeon as part of this year’s ‘Brands of Tomorrow’ programme.

The mentoring initiative, in association with law firm Mishcon de Reya, is Walpole’s flagship incubator and aims to guide 12 selected brands through a year-long programme of workshops, to help each brand “accelerate growth, scale operations and refine their business strategy”.

The programme is in its 19th year and includes brands spanning fashion, footwear, childrenswear, tailoring, fragrance, and accessories, as well as furniture and interiors, coffee, winemakers, and hospitality.

In a statement, Walpole said this year’s cohort demonstrates “notable growth,” with several brands achieving annual revenues of 1 million pounds or more, “underscoring the value of mentoring for scale-ups”.

This year’s selection also highlights strong regional representation across the UK, with brands based across Northern Ireland, Scotland, Suffolk, Leicester, Norfolk and London, which Walpole adds “showcase the breadth of creative and entrepreneurial talent shaping the future of British luxury”. Each brand also combines “sustainability, authenticity and craftsmanship”.

Herd AW25 campaign Credits: Herd

Herd, Kindred of Ireland, Clothsurgeon and Uniform Standard selected for Walpole’s 2026 ‘Brands of Tomorrow’ programme

Fashion brands selected for the programme include women’s clothing and accessories brand Herd, which celebrates British heritage, local manufacturing and seasonless style, alongside Kindred of Ireland, founded in 2020 and based in Belfast, which is described as a modern luxury house reimagining Irish linen heritage for contemporary life with a romantic, restrained point of view. Both brands celebrate heritage textiles and regenerative supply chains, producing luxurious wool, tweed and linen while “respecting both environment and provenance,” adds Walpole.

Kindred of Ireland campaign Credits: Kindred of Ireland

They sit alongside menswear brand Clothsurgeon, which is redefining bespoke menswear by blending streetwear and Savile Row tailoring, and British sneaker brand Uniform Standard, founded in 2018 by industry veterans Georgina and Stephen Galea, which applies minimalist design and premium materials to luxury sneakers, prioritising durability, versatility and thoughtful production.

Other highlights include Binibamba, which blends fashion and functionality through a sustainable, trans-seasonal collection of merino sheepskin buggy essentials and babywear, and Scottish luxury fragrance brand Kingdom Scotland.

Uniform Standard sneakers Credits: Uniform Standard

Brands rounding out the programme include Sussex winemaker Artelium, ethical roastery brand Elsewhere Coffee, natural interiors and accessories line Hyde and Hare, Norfolk furniture workshop and design studio Otzi, luxury farmstead Restaries, and furniture, art and accessories brand Sister by Studio Ashby.

Helen Brocklebank, chief executive of Walpole, said: “Walpole’s mission to develop the British luxury sector is exemplified by its Brands of Tomorrow programme. Over the past 19 years, our exceptional mentors, sponsors and community have supported 177 emerging luxury brands on their path to growth.

“This year’s selected brands celebrate extraordinary natural materials, first-rate craftsmanship and outstanding storytelling.”