Wandler strikes partnership with Bluebell Group for Japanese market

Accessories and leather goods label Wandler has established a new partnership with Bluebell Group as it looks to secure a presence in the Japanese market.

The Dutch brand, which said the collaboration was “significant for both parties”, will gain access to Bluebell’s market expertise in the region from November.

Through the agreement, the luxury distributor will oversee all operations, marketing initiatives and management of e-commerce platforms to be launched in the future.

In a release, Wandler chief operating officer, Joost Doeswijk, said: “The only way to conquer a market like Japan is with a local specialist. We couldn’t have dreamed for a better partner than Bluebell Japan to help grow Wandler in the Japanese market.”

For Wandler, the deal signals “a new chapter”, securing entry into Japan with a partner that already works with the likes of Acne Studios, Balmain and Dior on similar ventures.

Led by creative director Elza Wandler, the brand has been on a subtle expansion since its launch in 2017, most recently entering the ready-to-wear category last year with a collection designed for the “modern woman”.

According to Wandler, the RTW line was meant as a continuation of Wandler’s signature design values, in terms of colour play and material combinations.

Now, such values are to come to Japan, with Bluebell’s president for the region Serge Grebert stating: “Wandler’s exceptional craftsmanship and functional luxurious designs promise to bring a fresh option to Japanese consumers. We look forward to a successful partnership with Wandler.”