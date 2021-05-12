Wardrobe Crisis Academy launches online sustainable fashion course

Wardrobe Crisis Academy is launching a six-week introductory online course designed to “shake up” sustainable fashion education.

The sustainable fashion platform states it is targeting broader sustainable fashion education with its online course, describes as “accessible” and “engaging” to offer a foundational knowledge of the issues driving sustainable and ethical fashion today.

Sustainable Fashion 101 marks the Wardrobe Crisis Academy’s first course and is launching in partnership with sustainable materials company Arch and Hook, and the Australian Fashion Council.

Available online and accessible globally, the course will be led by Wardrobe Crisis Academy founder and sustainable fashion expert Clare Press, alongside industry thought-leaders including Tom Szaky, founder of TerraCycle, Claire Bergkamp, chief operating officer of Textile Exchange, and fashion professor Timo Rissanen.

The course will be taught in English in an “engaging, interactive, mixed-media format,” explains the Wardrobe Crisis Academy, through videos, podcasts, workshops and even meditations and asks students to plan 2-3 hours each week.

Themes covered in the course will include workers’ rights, fashion’s relationship with nature, materials, waste and the circular economy, and will provide students with tools to take positive action.

New accessible sustainable fashion course launching at Wardrobe Crisis Academy

Wardrobe Crisis Academy is aiming the course at anyone wanting to “upskill” on sustainable fashion, “whether they work in the industry, aspire to, or simply love clothes”.

Commenting on the debut course, Press, said in a statement: “We’re different to what’s already there. These courses demystify the science, data and complexities of big issues like climate and social justice. They ‘speak fashion’ - so they look gorgeous. And they give you access - we’ve got some awesome internationally recognised teachers and experts on board.”

Neda Eneva, Arch and Hook global marketing director, added: “Wardrobe Crisis Academy is setting an exciting precedent in providing an accessible, engaging and holistic overview of sustainability challenges and approach for fashion and retail.

“The course gives clear actions on how to drive change – which is why Arch and Hook is such a proud supporter of this educational initiative.”

Sustainable Fashion 101 starts on May 20, with lessons published weekly on Thursdays until term one finishes on June 27. The course will cost 55 US dollars / 45 euros for unlimited access, and for Australian Fashion Council members, it will be free.

Leila Naja Hibri, chief executive of the Australian Fashion Council, said of the course: “Sustainable Fashion 101 is exactly what our industry has been asking for: a clear and fun way to learn about sustainability in fashion and beyond.”

Wardrobe Crisis Academy has plans to launch three further courses by the end of the year.