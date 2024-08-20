Warning about fake Ted Baker websites

Cybercriminals have taken notice of the recent news about Ted Baker and have created websites that imitate the original British retailer, which is currently in financial trouble. Police are warning consumers not to engage with the online stores 'tedbakernederlandwinkel.com' and 'tedbakernloutlet.com', reports opgelicht.avrotros.nl.

These two websites are similar to other fraudulent webshops, according to the National Reporting Point for Internet Fraud (LMIO) of the police. These webshops offer supposedly Ted Baker products at prices below market value and are "too good to be true." The webshops do not have a Chamber of Commerce number, which is required by law. In addition, a VAT number and a valid postal address are missing.

A report has been filed with the police with a request for criminal prosecution.

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.NL, translated and edited to English.