Warpaint London to trade on US stock market amid regional expansion

Beauty brand Warpaint London has officially begun trading on the OTCQX Best Market, where it is listed under the ticker symbol WPNTF.

The company, which already trades on the London Stock Exchange and will continue to do so, has been approved by the operator of the market, OTC Markets Group, to upgrade from the Pink Market to OTCQX.

The move comes amid heightened demand from investors in the US, as noted by Sam Bazini, chief executive officer of Warpaint, who said in a release on OTC’s site: “We believe that having Warpaint’s shares trade on the OTCQX will serve to increase the company’s exposure to a broader range of investors.

“This new US trading facility comes on the back of an already increased level of interest in Warpaint from US investors given the progress the company is making with significant retailers in the US.”

In its most recent annual report for the year 2023, Warpaint reported an uptick in revenue, from 64.1 million pounds in 2022 to 89.6 million pounds. This was partially driven by the US market, where revenue was up 36.8 percent as it continued its roll out into CVS stores nationwide.

In addition to this, Warpaint is also planning a further expansion with Five Below in the US during the first half of 2024, including the introduction of an increased range of W7 products across 1,544 stores.