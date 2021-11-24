WatchBox raises 165 million dollars

Pre-owned seller WatchBox has raised 165 million dollars. The news was reported by Business of Fashion. The U.S.-based e-commerce platform announced a funding round led by The Radcliff Companies and The Spruce House Partnership.

In addition to their U.S. e-commerce platform, WatchBox also has physical stores in Dubai and Hong Kong. The company recently announced a joint venture with Ahmed Seddiqi & Sons to expand its presence in the Middle East.

To date, WatchBox has raised 260 million dollars as the pre-owned watch market continues growing. The company is projected to generate 300 million dollars in revenue this year.