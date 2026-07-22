Watersports brand Wallien expands into the US with New York pop-up

Dutch watersports fashion brand Wallien is taking the next step in its international expansion by opening its first pop-up store in New York. The temporary store in the SoHo district not only marks the brand's physical retail debut in the US but also underscores its growth ambitions in the American market. According to co-founder and CEO Olivier Wallien, the US is now the fastest-growing market for the sustainable, women-first watersports brand. FashionUnited spoke with him about the choice of New York, the American expansion strategy, and the ambitions for the coming years.

Wallien Collection: Wallien focuses on watersports and swimwear for women. The collection includes wetsuits (full suits and spring suits), swimsuits, bikinis, rash guards, beach and travelwear, and accessories.

Wallien focuses on watersports and swimwear for women. The collection includes wetsuits (full suits and spring suits), swimsuits, bikinis, rash guards, beach and travelwear, and accessories. Retail prices: Bikinis are available from around 55 euros (85 dollars) per item. Swimsuits cost approximately 89 to 139 euros. Spring suits are priced from around 179 euros and full wetsuits from approximately 279 to 369 euros (320 to 420 dollars).

Bikinis are available from around 55 euros (85 dollars) per item. Swimsuits cost approximately 89 to 139 euros. Spring suits are priced from around 179 euros and full wetsuits from approximately 279 to 369 euros (320 to 420 dollars). Sizing: Most products are available in sizes XS to XL. A detailed size chart is also available for wetsuits.

What can you tell us about the New York pop-up and why did you choose New York?

Our New York pop-up is our first physical store in the US. It is a temporary store in the heart of SoHo, open from July 7 to August 6, with the official opening on July 11. We already sell in the US through Free People (part of Urban Outfitters); Backcountry; Nordstrom; the Ritz-Carlton; and a number of boutiques on the west coast. With Free People, Backcountry, and Nordstrom, this is currently online. With this pop-up, we are deliberately taking a major first step into physical retail so that customers can experience the fit and quality of our wetsuits and swimwear in person. We chose New York because it is our fastest-growing market and a place where we can bring together press, creators, and 'water women' to strongly position the brand.

Do you want to expand further in the American market?

Yes, the US is our main focus right now. It is our fastest-growing market, with a year-over-year online increase of over 400 percent last month. We are further expanding our retail and wholesale network there and exploring more physical opportunities like this pop-up store.

Olivier Wallien, co-founder and CEO of fashion brand Wallien Credits: Olivier Wallien / Wallien

Are there any American retailers or partners you would like to connect with Wallien?

We are already stocked at Nordstrom, Free People, and Backcountry and have a presence in the Ritz-Carlton. We are also open to strong partners in sports, resort, and lifestyle that align with a women-first watersports brand.

What's next for Wallien? Which markets are you active in and how are sales organised?

Things are moving fast. Our base is in Europe, with the Netherlands as our starting point, and the US is now our fastest-growing market. We sell through our own webshop, a growing wholesale network, and selected marketplaces. This allows us to combine direct brand building with broader availability.

Credits: Wallien

Who is the typical Wallien customer and what appeals to her about a fashionable and sustainable wetsuit?

Our customer is the 'water woman' in the broadest sense, from women who are serious about surfing, swimming, or diving to those who value a good fit and style, even out of the water. What they share is a refusal to compromise on fit, style, or material choice. They are tired of wetsuits and swimwear designed for men and then simply 'sized down'. Our pieces combine a feminine fit with thoughtful design and materials like Yulex, a natural rubber that serves as an alternative to traditional neoprene. They need to perform as well in the waves as they look good on the beach or at the beach club.

What are your expectations for spring/summer 2027 and autumn/winter 2027, also considering the economic developments?

We are positive. The demand for sustainable performance watersports apparel is growing structurally, with the US as the driving force. At the same time, we are mindful of a volatile macro-climate, including currency, tariffs, and costs. We are therefore focusing on healthy margins, targeted product drops, and strong brand building rather than growth at any cost.

Wallien's pop-up in New York Credits: Wallien

What other developments are happening within Wallien?

On the product side, we continue to innovate with materials, including our Yulex wetsuits, and are expanding our swim range. We are also investing in our US presence, in retail and wholesale, and in brand moments with athletes and creators. For example, we are collaborating with cliff-diving world champion Rhiannan Iffland and the American beach volleyball team.

What are your main ambitions and future plans for the coming years?

Our ambition is to become the leading women-first watersports and swim brand, with the US as the growth engine alongside a strong European base. In the short term, it's about accelerating our growth in the US across retail, wholesale, and brand presence. In the long term, we want to grow the product range and the community of 'water women' worldwide, with sustainability as our guiding principle.