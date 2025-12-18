Wax London reports strong year bolstered by international expansion and wholesale growth

British menswear brand Wax London has hailed 2025 as a “milestone” year, with performance bolstered by retail and wholesale growth. With this, the company is now preparing to move into its next phase, eyeing further international expansion.

The company has utilised the period to expand its physical presence, opening its fourth standalone store in London; its first regional location in Leeds; a month-long residency in Los Angeles; and hosting seasonal events in Hong Kong and Shibuya, among other stepping stones.

Over the year, the brand has expanded its wholesale channel by 40 percent, with a presence across 24 countries, among 192 accounts and over 500 stores, including a new partnership with Harrods, a rollout in 50 Nordstrom stores, and added partnerships with Harvey Nichols, Bloomingdale’s, Beams Japan and more.

Wax London’s approach to the US was also highlighted, with the company having rapidly scaled its operations in the region through both B2B and DTC channels, alongside establishing a relationship with a local supply chain partner.

In a statement, Roger Wightman, Wax’s managing director, said he was proud of the progress made by the company, adding: “The team’s dedication and hard work have been central to these achievements, and I want to thank everyone who continues to drive the brand forward. These results are not only a reflection of our past success but also a strong foundation for the next phase of Wax London’s international growth.”