Wax London strengthens presence in the US with new logistics partner

British menswear label Wax London has signed on a new logistics partner in the United States, as it strengthens its presence across the nation.

Working with a local shipping partner in Columbus, Ohio, the London-based menswear brand is now able to ship products directly to its customers in the US from within the country for the first time. In addition, Wax London is also offering free returns and free shipping on orders over 100 dollars.

Wax London signs new local US logistics partner Credits: Wax London

The logistic partnership enables expedited delivery and an expanded range of style availability in the country, while eliminating the substantial return fees previously incurred by US consumers. The new facility will additionally fulfill wholesale orders and facilitate dropship and marketplace partnerships, further consolidating Wax London’s presence in the US market.

“This is a significant moment for the brand, in which we’re bringing Wax London closer to our US customer, improving our logistics, maintaining our pricing position, and broadening our offering,” said Roger Wightman, Managing Director at Wax London, in a statement. “The US is a key market for Wax, and we wanted to make sure that we’re providing an exceptional service. This is the next step in our US growth with more exciting opportunities in the pipeline.”

Co-founded in 2015 by Tom Holmes, who is also a brand designer, Wax London is inspired by global travels and British heritage.