Weekly fashion sales jump 7.7 percent at John Lewis

Total sales at John Lewis, for the week ending January 20, 2018, were 79.4 million pounds (110.7 million dollars), up 2.6 percent on the same week last year. The company’s fashion sales were up 7.7 percent with a particularly strong performance in cold weather clothing, up 22 percent and company-owned brand, up 5 percent.

John Lewis would be launching Boden childrenswear in its six stores this week and online, following the launch of Boden womenswear in September last year.

The company said, home sales were down 0.5 percent although furniture sales were up 1.9 percent driven by fitted furniture, up 19 percent and made to order, up 21 percent. In the last week of clearance, gift food seasonal sales were up 7 percent. Electrical and home technology sales rose 2.6 percent with standout performances in wearable technology as sales shifted from fitness watches to fitness trackers.

Picture:John Lewis website