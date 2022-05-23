Weird Fish accelerates oversea expansion with Next and Zalando partnership

British clothing brand Weird Fish has announced new partnerships with online retailers Next and Zalando as part of a plan to grow its overseas reach and e-commerce division.

The casualwear label will be introducing a full range of womenswear and menswear across both of the partners’ platforms, adding to its current online presence with the likes of Amazon, Ebay and OnBuy.

“In the constantly changing retail environment, it is our objective to identify new markets and opportunities for growth to continue driving our business forward,” said the brand’s customer director, Ben Mercier, in a release.

Mercier: “We see collaboration as fundamental to our overall success as a business. Partnering with highly established fashion retailers like Next and Zalando is a logical step in building our brand awareness into 2022 and beyond.”

The new partnerships follow a record year of online sales, according to the brand, which stated that it took in 21 million pounds of total revenue in 2021, in comparison to 12 million pounds in 2020.

The retailer also recently announced that it would be freezing its prices for the spring/summer trading period, hoping to keep its products accessible during the ongoing Cost of Living crisis.