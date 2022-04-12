Weird Fish freezes prices amid soaring cost of living

UK clothing brand Weird Fish is freezing prices for its spring/summer trading period, in response to the rising cost of living pressures.

The announcement comes as non-food retail inflation tipped its highest rate since 2011, in March at 1.5 percent, with consumers seeing their fifth consecutive month of rising prices, according to the BRC-Nielsen Shop Price Index.

John Stockton, managing director at Weird Fish, said in a statement: “Cost pressures are at an all-time high throughout the supply chain, so hiking prices seems a logical step for many retailers to ensure financial stability. However, we’ve looked at the bigger picture at Weird Fish and considered the long-term impacts such a move would have on our loyal customer base.

“Our prices reflect our high-quality, long-lasting promise for all our products, and we pride ourselves on offering good value for money. Wherever we can, we want to uphold this commitment throughout even the most challenging trading times. Through strategic cost planning and collaboration with our strong network of suppliers, we’re pleased to be able to offer our spring/summer ranges to customers at prices reflective of previous years.”

The brand’s spring/summer 2022 collection is also pushing ahead with its commitment to using eco-responsible fabrics and production. With the line featuring eco-friendly fabrics such as Lenzing EcoVero, a type of viscose made from renewable wood pulp using eco-responsible production.

Stockton added: “As an agile business, we’ve always had good relationships with our suppliers which is a key reason why we’ve been able to keep prices as they are. Global supply chain issues have impacted each of our suppliers differently, so we make it our mission to understand their key issues and support them as much as possible.

“The coming months will no doubt bring more challenges as inflation rates fluctuate, but for now we are doing everything we can to keep our products financially accessible and appealing. We’re hopeful for a more positive spring/summer season to help the fashion retail industry get back on track.”