West Lane Capital acquires Beauty Bakerie

California-based private equity firm West Lane Capital has acquired Beauty Bakerie Cosmetic Brand, for an undisclosed amount.

Founded by Cashmere Nicole in 2011, the cosmetic line Beauty Bakerie offers premium make-up and skincare products. It is available in the US and internationally, through retailers such as Amazon, Ulta Beauty, Target and CVS, as well as through its own direct-to-consumer website.

In a statement, West Lane Capital said it would utilise its industry relationships and knowledge to support the continued growth and distribution of the Beauty Bakerie brand and help it establish new innovative products.

Nick Sternberg, managing partner of West Lane, said: "We are excited to add the Beauty Bakerie brand to the West Lane platform of beauty and wellness businesses, and we look forward to continue providing clean, high quality and innovative products under the Beauty Bakerie brand.

"The brand fits very well into our portfolio and we see significant synergies between Beauty Bakerie and our collection of brands under the West Lane umbrella."

Nicole added: "Becoming part of the West Lane portfolio is the ideal strategic decision for Beauty Bakerie, offering significant benefits and growth opportunities for our brand.

“Over the past decade, we have established ourselves at the crossroads of beauty, culture, and change, and we are eager for this legacy to continue within the West Lane group, bringing even more value to our loyal customers."