WGSN and Coloro announce Colour of the Year 2025: Future Dusk

Trend forecasting platform WGSN, alongside its colour authority subsidiary Coloro, has unveiled the Colour of the Year 2025 to be Future Dusk.

The hue (Coloro 129-35-18) is described by the duo as “dark, moody and intriguing” with a “sense of mystery and escapism” that makes it suitable for a period of immense change, as it feeds into themes of transition.

The colour’s “otherworldly” qualities also align with the influence of the second space age, linking with the acceleration of science and technology towards the space economy and the increasing prominent commercial opportunities that have arisen in this sector.

Next to this, WGSN also linked Future Dusk to the uptick in synthetic creativity, bolstered by tech-driven creative tools such as artificial intelligence (AI) art generators. The platform said the colour aligned with “immersive and transformative” tones that are mirrored in the metaverse and fantasy.

Its use will be particularly important for classic styles and investment pieces, with a press release stating that it can act as a gender-inclusive purple or an update to navy.

A ‘dependable blue’ linking to the new space age

Speaking on the tone, Caroline Guilbert, creative content lead for Coloro, said: “For several seasons now Coloro has seen brands shifting towards palettes with long-lasting appeal, Future Dusk is an inspiring colour that supports this trans-seasonal approach. It appears warm and deep which makes it feel moody, mysterious and timeless.”

The tone was selected from Coloro’s library of contemporary colours by WGSN experts who utilise data to inform their decision.

Speaking on this year’s selection, Urangoo Samba, head of colour for WGSN, commented: “Colours that bring a sense of reassurance will be key for 2025 and we will see captivating tinted darks gaining momentum.

“In the near future, the lines between reality and fantasy will become more blurred than ever - Future Dusk is an immersive and transformative colour, aligned with this direction.

“This dependable blue will be essential to reinforcing a sense of trust and stability, but as a purple it also carries an imaginative quality that will dynamically power the creation of new futures.”

Coloro and WGSN will be unveiling their five key colours for the SS25 season in a webinar on May 24.