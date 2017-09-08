What are some of the key trends that are shaping the apparel and footwear industry?

In this monthly Fashion Friday podcast series by Euromonitor International, we will have a closer look at key trends in the apparel and footwear industry.

The athleisure trend is still going strong and driving apparel and footwear sales. Consumers’ lifestyle shifted to adopting active and healthy lifestyles and consumers are increasingly choosing to wear sports clothing and footwear for daily activities, from going to the gym to working in the office, attending social gatherings and running errands. This health and wellness trend led to strong support for sports clothing and footwear. Athleisure trend is expected to evolve, as sportswear brands will continue to develop products with a blend of fashion and functionality.