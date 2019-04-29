What do successful female fashion entrepreneurs have in common?

New York - Manchester-based fashion brand Missy Empire has conducted some research recently, aimed at identifying the Top 30 Female Entrepreneurs to watch in 2019.

“Female entrepreneurs are so important and they need to be talked about. Young people today can be inspired by these successful celebrities and know that you don’t necessarily need to have the most obvious criteria to become a Girl Boss,” said the CEO of Missy Empire, Ash Siddique, commenting their findings.

“We have researched women from all walks of life, and that shows budding entrepreneurs that everybody has a chance to be successful if they work hard enough,” adds Siddique. These are some of the common traits these thirty successful female entrepreneurs in the fashion industry share, according to Missy Empire’s report:

Compared to their counterparts, self-made female entrepreneurs earn twice as much (141 percent)

More than half (53 percent) do not have a college degree

80 percent of these women lead charitable organisations

1 in 5 are aged 60 and above

40 percent made their millions during their 30’s

Interestingly, most of female entrepreneurs have earned their fortunes thanks to their companies pertaining to the Fashion (43 percent), Cosmetics (20 percent), Food and Beverage (10 percent), Technology (6 percent), and Sport (6 percent) industries.