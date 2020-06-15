What to expect in fashion news from week 25, 2020

What’s going on in the world of fashion this week? FashionUnited takes a look ahead at the upcoming news and events for the 25th week of the year. Below are the main points from the editorial agenda in the period between 15 - 21 June 2020.

London Fashion Week (12 - 14 June)

London Fashion Week was back last week for the first time since the outbreak of Covid-19. The three-day digital event consisted of mainly pre-recorded shows and was the first edition to be gender-neutral. Attending designers and brands included Mulberry, Charles Jeffrey Loverboy, Hill and Friends, Lou Dalton, Louise Gray, and Nicholas Daley.

Boohoo Q1 (17 June)

Revenues at Boohoo Group Plc for 2019 increased by 44 percent at current and constant exchange to 1.235 billion pounds (1.52 billion dollars) with strong revenue growth across all territories and brands. The company will publish its Q1 2020 results on Wednesday.