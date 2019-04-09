WhatsApp launches Business app for iOS

iOS users can now use WhatsApp’s Business app too. The messaging service, whose business version was previously only available for Android, announced on its blog that WhatsApp Business for iOS is now available to download from the App Store in the UK, US, Brazil, Germany, Indonesia, India and Mexico, with more countries to follow in the upcoming weeks.

With WhatsApp Business, companies can set up a business profile, sharing useful information about their business such as phone number, website and store addresses. The app also allows businesses to send messages to customers.

Since its launch in January 2018, WhatsApp Business for Android has been downloaded by five million companies around the world, according to Facebook, WhatsApp’s parent company.