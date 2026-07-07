Whering secures funding from Ebay Ventures and Google AI Futures

Wardrobe styling app Whering has raised 7 million US dollars in funding led by Ebay Ventures and Google AI Futures Fund, as it surpasses 10 million users globally.

The London-based start-up, which launched in 2021 and was inspired by the iconic virtual wardrobe in the movie ‘Clueless,’ helps people create outfits from clothing and accessories they already own, tapping into a sustainable shift away from passive overconsumption towards more intentional wardrobe use.

In a statement, Whering said that the latest round of funding would support “the next phase of growth,” as it scales its AI-powered wardrobe technology to help users better understand what they own, wear more of it, and buy with intent, as well as drive towards its goal of building “a definitive data source” for the future of circular and personalised retail.

Whering App Credits: Whering

Bianca Rangecroft, founder and chief executive at Whering, said: “I launched Whering to help answer the question billions of people ask themselves daily: What should I wear today? Five years and 10 million users later, we’re thinking about what’s next.

“We have access to such a vast amount of data that hasn’t existed before, not just what people buy, but what people actually wear, what they wear it with and how it makes them feel. For us, what’s next is helping people not just when they get dressed in the morning, but every time they interact with clothes, whether that’s buying, selling or styling, and we have the data to do that in an incredibly personalised way.”

Wardrobe app Whering raises 7 million US dollars in latest funding round

Whering App Credits: Whering

With participation in Google AI Futures Fund, Whering is hoping to offer enhanced services powered by AI, such as generating suggestions that adapt to a user’s mood, the weather, or an occasion. It believes that with Google’s backing it can power a series of new in-app launches, such as automatically enhancing every uploaded image to a retailer-quality standard, adding a “gallery scanner” allowing users to extract and upload individual items directly from outfit photos in their camera roll, and adding a virtual try-on service to help users visualise how pieces work on their body.

David Benjamin from Google AI Futures Fund added: “Whering’s vision for a digital, AI-powered wardrobe that prioritises both personal style and the planet deeply resonates with us.

“We are thrilled to welcome them to Google AI Futures Fund and to support their journey in redefining the future of sustainable fashion through cutting-edge technology.”

Whering App Credits: Whering

Another enticing feature for investors is the way the platform gathers data about its mainly Gen Z user base’s habits, with its own research showing that 84 percent of its users now wear their clothes more often, while nearly 70 percent have reduced fast fashion purchases since adopting Whering into daily routines. In addition, over a third have also saved between 100 and 300 pounds annually.

Alexis Hoopes, vice president and global head of fashion at Ebay, said: “At Ebay we not only power recommerce, we empower the infrastructure that keeps fashion in rotation longer. This is exactly what Whering brings to industry and closets everywhere.

“The fashion industry’s buy, use, dispose model has been long overdue disruption, and with over 10 million users and digitised wardrobes, Whering is well positioned to be the catalyst.”

Whering is available to download on iOS and Android.