White Stuff acquisition boosts TFG London sales amidst flat organic growth

South African specialty retail group TFG (The Foschini Group) reported a 29.4 percent increase in sales to 488 million pounds (652 million dollars) for its TFG London division during the financial year ended March 31, 2026.

The growth was primarily driven by the recent acquisition of British fashion brand White Stuff, which performed well and recorded pro forma sales growth of 4.3 percent. Excluding the impact of the White Stuff acquisition, legacy UK turnover remained flat in pounds. Management attributed the stagnant organic sales to a highly constrained discretionary consumer spending environment across the UK, which has been severely impacted by elevated living costs and subdued consumer confidence.

Operations hit by category weakness and cyber disruption

The performance of the legacy TFG London brand portfolio was negatively affected by several operational headwinds during the 12-month period. Key factors included:

Weakness across core occasion-wear categories;

Softer overall trading volumes within department store concession channels;

Significant operational disruption resulting from a major cyber incident that affected a key online concession partner.

Negative leverage pressures operating profit

Although regional management remained focused on protecting operating profit margins through targeted cost containment and reduction initiatives, the flat organic sales generated severe negative operating leverage.

Consequently, segmental EBIT declined by 65.4 percent before accounting for brand impairments and the acquisition costs incurred in the prior financial year.

Reflecting a deterioration in long-term cash flow expectations under current economic conditions, the parent group recognised non-cash impairment charges against its UK-based Phase Eight brand. Moving forward into the next financial year, profitability for TFG London will remain heavily dependent on disciplined gross margin protection and strict cost management.