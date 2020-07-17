White Stuff cuts 390 jobs

White Stuff is cutting 390 jobs across its head office and retail teams.

The redundancies affect 100 head office employees and 290 employees working across its stores in the UK.

It comes as part of a broader restructuring by the British fashion and lifestyle brand, which has now been completed - the company entered redundancy consultations with the affected teams in May.

For the past eighteen months the company said it has been transforming into a more digitally-driven brand and has made “good progress” with the performance of its online channel. That channel shift has been accelerated in recent months with the Covid-19 pandemic.

CEO Jo Jenkins said in a statement: “We need to face into the reality, particularly given the on-going uncertainty of when and how shops might perform given social distancing, that we need a leaner, more agile operating model that allows us to react to changing customer behaviour”.