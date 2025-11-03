Who is Bosideng, the Chinese giant that has appointed Kim Jones as artistic director?

Originating from a rural workshop in 1976, Bosideng has now established itself as China's leading puffer jacket brand, embarking on a journey into the luxury market with Kim Jones.

During Paris Fashion Week in September 2025, FashionUnited had the opportunity to meet Gao Dekang, president of Bosideng. The meeting was scheduled around a major show at the Palais de la Bourse on October 7, 2025. This event was designed to showcase the Chinese puffer jacket giant's ambition for global recognition.

At that time, the Master Puff collection was designed by Pietro Ferragina, creative director of Bosideng. The meeting was cancelled at the last minute. The matter would have ended there if the announcement of Kim Jones's arrival had not been made a few days later. Jones, the former artistic director of Dior's menswear collections, was appointed as the brand's global creative director. This development piqued our curiosity to learn more about Bosideng.

“Bosideng's journey began in 1976 when Mr. Gao Dekang, the brand's founder, chairman and CEO of the Bosideng Group, started his first business with 11 villagers and eight sewing machines in a rural setting in Changshu, Jiangsu province (China),” states the press release.

In the 1990s, while most Chinese companies were still producing for export without their own identity, Bosideng developed a national brand alongside its manufacturing activities. The company invested in marketing, fashion and internationalisation. Its innovations, coupled with alpine and polar expeditions, were aligned with the idea of “warming a generation”.

From a family sewing workshop to a holding company with its sights set on luxury

In 2007, the company was listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange as Bosideng International Holdings Limited. This reflected China's transformation from the world's workshop into a country capable of creating global brands.

In 2018, the group launched its first Puffer model. This symbolised a lightweight, refined down jacket and a desire to move upmarket with a flagship product.

Today, Bosideng International Holdings Limited encompasses puffer jackets and outerwear (down-filled garments) for its own brands – Bosideng, Snow Flying and Bengen – and womenswear ready-to-wear brands – Jessie, Buou Buou, Koreano, Klova.

In 2024, Bosideng made its first appearance in Paris through the “Reviving Craft, métiers d’art and contemporary design from China” event. This included a fashion show and an exhibition at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs, attended by actress Sophie Marceau.

The year 2025 marked Bosideng's debut at the off-schedule Paris Fashion Week, attended by Pierre-François Le Louët (co-president of the Union française des industries Mode-Habillement) and Boris Provost (Tranoï). The fashion show, filmed by a drone, was followed by the appointment of Kim Jones as artistic director.

Kim Jones is tasked with overseeing a brand-new luxury segment named Areal. The capsule collection, entirely designed by the creator, is already available online on the Bosideng website. It includes a series of puffer jackets for men and women, with prices ranging from 184 euros (for sleeveless styles) to approximately 570 euros.

It is marketed as follows: “The Areal Premium Line range brings a refined aesthetic to everyday life. In tune with the pace of modern explorers, thanks to technology and a multi-layered design, it allows for an effortless transition between different climates and occasions”.

In terms of figures, here is what the annual report for April 2024 / March 2025 indicates

Revenue of 25.9 billion yuan

Net profit attributable to shareholders of 3.5 billion yuan

An operating margin (operating profitability) of 19.2 percent

A gross profit margin of 57.3 percent, after deducting direct production costs but before all other expenses (marketing, rent, head office salaries, R&D, logistics, etc.)

13,106 employees at the end of March 2025 (compared to 11,831 the previous year)

Dividends for 2025 of approximately 2.6 euro cents per share

And a distribution rate (share of profit paid to shareholders as dividends) of 84.1 percent

Internal sources report a distribution network of 1,236 company-owned stores and 2,234 operated by third-party distributors, in addition to seasonal pop-up stores.

Could this offer Chinese consumers an alternative to Western luxury for this type of product? The question remains.