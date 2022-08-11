Faire, the online wholesale marketplace for independent retailers and brands, is launching a showroom experience to easily allow retailers to discover and source premium brands and apparel available on the platform.

The launch aims to level the playing field for independent retailers and help brands reach new customers around the world, as Faire states that smaller retailers have been underserved by tools for sourcing premium apparel, as the vast majority only cater to the big box brands.

The Faire Showroom will be available to all retailers in each of the 19 markets in its global network, including the UK, Europe, North America and Australia.

The platform has been designed to “benefit brands and retailers alike,” and will carefully evaluate goods for retailers and exposure for brands. Showroom brands will include Tradlands and Nitah and each will be reviewed by Faire’s editorial team for fabric, fit and construction to ensure the highest standard of product for retailers to choose from.

Image: Faire

Wholesale marketplace Faire launches showroom to allow smaller retailers to source premium apparel

Faire’s editorial team will use a standardised review process to evaluate each apparel and footwear brand included in the Showroom experience. Each brand will be vetted on fabric quality, reviewing the composition, weight, and texture, and the inclusion of natural fibres like cotton, silk, cashmere, and leather, as well as look at the precise fit, from tailored details like darts, seams, and topstitching to how an item drapes to provide movement.

The evaluation will also consider “thoughtful construction” with Faire inspecting everything from zippers and linings to transparent manufacturing methods to ensure each item is designed and produced with care.

Lauren Cooks Levitan, chief financial officer of Faire, said in a statement: "From the texture of the fabric to the placement of the seams, independent retailers are known in their communities for sourcing curated and hand-selected products that they know their customers will love.

“Through this simple and inspiring experience, Faire Showroom empowers our customers to lean into their superpowers and helps to further fuel the growth of entrepreneurs everywhere.”

Image: Faire

For brands already on Faire, the showroom will allow them to highlight the quality of their materials and craftsmanship to retailers, and showroom brands will receive an exclusive badge and be showcased in a dedicated space in the marketplace.

A spokesperson for US fashion brand Tradlands, said: “As a scaling business, Tradlands is honoured to be included among a curated selection of premium brands featured in Showroom. We are confident that this level of engagement on Faire will allow us to connect with high-calibre retailers who appreciate our commitment to quality.

"Wholesale is still a relatively new opportunity for us, and we very much look forward to establishing a strong wholesale channel with Showroom.”