WHP completes the acquisition of Vera Wang fashion brand

New York based brand management firm WHP has completed the acquisition of the intellectual property of the iconic Vera Wang fashion brand, which was announced in December last year. WHP Global to acquire IP of Vera Wang, founder to remain onboard as Chief Creative Officer .

As part of the transaction, Vera Wang will continue in her role as founder & chief creative officer, and also become a shareholder in WHP Global.

WHP Global's brand portfolio includes more than 14 consumer brands that generate over 7 billion dollars in global retail sales annually across fashion, sports, and hardgoods.

WHP said in a statement that the acquisition represents a pivotal moment as it anchors a new premium fashion vertical together with Rag & Bone, Joe's Jeans, and G-Star.

Founded in 1990, Vera Wang is considered a defining authority in bridal. Vera Wang began her fashion career as an editor at American Vogue and, after two decades, went on to become a design director at Ralph Lauren. Today, her eponymous brand generates over 700 million dollars in annual retail sales across categories including women's apparel, bridal, men's tuxedos and suiting, fine jewelry, fragrance, and home, among others.

Her designs have adorned some of the world's iconic names, including Ariana Grande, Beyoncé, Hailey Bieber, Kim Kardashian, and Zendaya.