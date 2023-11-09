WHP Global details plans for expanded Express partnership

Brand management firm WHP Global has announced further details of its expanded relationship with Express, a brand the company recently signed a long-term licensing deal with in order to bring it to new markets.

The duo first struck up their strategic partnership in January 2023, when they set about on an intellectual property joint venture that aimed to scale the Express brand through international growth opportunities.

Such efforts are to include a full omnichannel launch beginning in 2024, with the opening of flagship stores and e-commerce channels featuring both men’s and women’s apparel planned.

Specified markets highlighted for such expansion include Indonesia, where the companies are to partner with PT Map; Paraguay, where Kemsa will take on licensing; and Mexico, with IB Group becoming a new anchor retail partner.

Additionally, WHP has entered into a licensing agreement with existing Express international partner Fastco which will aim to grow the brand’s retail footprint in Central America, where four new flagship stores are expected to open through 2026.

In a release, WHP’s global chairman and CEO Yehuda Shmidman said: "Bringing the Express brand into new and emerging markets is our first major move for the brand since entering into a strategic partnership with Express to scale the iconic fashion brand and expand its international reach.

"We are excited to bring on a strong network of best-in-class retail companies in these key markets as we embark on the next chapter in the evolution of the Express brand."