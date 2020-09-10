WHP Global enters into licensing agreement with Vandale

WHP Global has inked a new agreement with Vandale Industries, Inc. to create an intimates category for its Anne Klein brand.

"Partnering with Vandale for Anne Klein intimates represents our drive and focus to grow the Anne Klein brand with the best, most influential partners in each category," Effy Zinkin, WHP Global's chief operating officer, said in a statement. "As we continue to deepen the brand assortment, we view the addition of Anne Klein Intimates as yet another step towards strengthening our core women's business."

Anne Klein Intimates is slated to launch in Fall 2021, including items across bras, underwear, daywear intimates and shapewear. The line will be carried on Anne Klein's ecommerce channel, as well as through select department stores, ecommerce channels and specialty retailers throughout the U.S. and Canada.