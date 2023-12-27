WHP Global finalizes acquisition of G-Star Raw

Global brand management group WHP Global has announced the finalization of its acquisition of Dutch denim brand G-Star Raw.

Current G-Star shareholders, including the brand's founder Jos van Tilburg, are set to retain a minority stake in the brand. In addition, the current G-Star Raw leadership team, overseen by CEO Rob Schilder, is set to oversee the brand's core omni-channel operations from the brand's head office in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

"Over the past few years, G-Star has successfully transitioned towards an online first company," said Schilder on the acquisition in a statement. "We look forward to working closely with WHP Global in this partnership."

Following the acquisition, G-Star Raw intends to utilize WHP Global's expertise for rapid global expansion, aiming to enhance its footprint in the US and branch into new markets as well as new product categories.

The deal is in line with the brand management group's overall strategy for further international expansion and growth, as WHP Global outlines further plans to open a new European office in Amsterdam.

With this latest takeover, the third to occur in 2023, WHP Global’s portfolio of brands now encompasses more than ten leading consumer brands that collectively generate over 7 billion USD in global retail sales.