WHP Global licenses IBV to distribute Anne Klein in Mexico

The presence of the Anne Klein brand will soon expand throughout Mexico. WHP Global, the parent-company to the popular American womenswear label, has announced lifestyle group IBV Licensing as its new licensing partner for the Mexican market.

With over 30 years of experience in the Mexican fashion and lifestyle market, IBV will now market and distribute the Anne Klein brand throughout the country. It expects to launch its first line of apparel, sportswear, home and accessories in late fall 2020 and open exclusive Anne Klein retail stores by the following year.

WHP Global and IBV signed a "long-term master license" agreement, according to a press statement released by WHP.

"As we continue to invest in the Anne Klein business, we are pleased to see that demand for the brand around the globe is growing in tandem," Yehuda Shmidman, chairman and CEO of WHP Global said in the statement. "We are very much looking forward to working with the experienced team at IBV to bring Anne Klein to a new population of consumers."

The company acquired Anne Klein in July of this year, and has announced a focus on global growth through new product categories and significant investment in marketing and social media. WHP Global has already signed a major licensing deal for Anne Klein in China.