WHP Global strikes up licensing deal to bring Vera Wang contemporary line to UK and Europe

WHP Global has signed a new licensing deal for Vera Wang that will see the launch of an “advanced contemporary” ready-to-wear line across the UK and Europe. The New York-based brand management firm has struck up the deal with the Batra Group, which has just launched its new luxury division.

The agreement, initially reported on by WWD, marks the first major licensing deal since WHP acquired Vera Wang earlier this year. It grants the Batra Group permission to develop, produce and distribute the collection across premium retail partners, specialty boutiques and dedicated Vera Wang flagship stores.

WHP’s founder, chairman and CEO, Yehuda Shmidman, told WWD that the deal was an “integral step in the global expansion of Vera Wang”, and comes with a strategy covering geographic expansion, media initiatives and the introduction of hospitality projects.

“It’s not just any partnership, it’s a partnership that will anchor the Vera Wang empire in Europe. And eventually we see this opening up not just Europe, but we see this as a gateway to Vera Wang expanding in the Middle East and continuing throughout Asia,” Shmidman added.

New store openings anticipated across the UK, Europe and Middle East

With this, Shmidman sees potential store openings in the UK, Europe and, eventually, the Middle East, adding to its retail network that is currently centred around China and Japan.

The first collection under the deal, for which Wang is to be “intimately involved in the design”, is expected to launch for autumn 2026, and will be available to retailers in Vera Wang’s showrooms in London and Paris. From there, Shmidman also envisions possible expansions into categories like footwear, handbags and jewellery.

Speaking on the news, Wang, who serves as the chief creative officer for her eponymous brand, said this was “an entirely new experience” as the brand has “never before offered a product at this price point, for this segment of the market”.

“I look forward to partnering with Batra Group in creating a collection of specific pieces that reflect my love for wardrobing with a sophisticated, nonchalant and versatile attitude, one that resonates across all age groups, cultures and borders,” she told WWD.

For Batra Group, meanwhile, the deal comes on the heels of the company establishing a new luxury division, based in London. The firm’s director, Rajiv Batra, said: “Vera Wang is an iconic name in global luxury, and we are honored to collaborate directly with Vera herself, and with the support of WHP Global, we look forward to bringing her signature creativity and innovation to new markets.”

FashionUnited has contacted WHP Global and Vera Wang with its own requests to comment.