Willy Chavarria reveals exclusive collection for Pacsun

Californian designer Willy Chavarria has unveiled a new collection for Gen Z retailer Pacsun on the heels of his SS24 runway show at New York Fashion Week.

Dubbed ‘Big Willy by Willy Chavarria’, the Pacsun exclusive line consists of 12 pieces that celebrate Chavarria’s Latinx background and identity, with each item designed to be accessible.

In addition to this, a portion of the proceeds from the collection will contribute to a charitable donation towards Fresno Barrios Unido, a non-profit based in the designer’s hometown of Fresno.

In a release, Chavarria commented: "Chicano style has had a tremendous influence on fashion from street style to the runways.

“Big Willy launches with key style pieces like boxy tees and cosy hoodies that come with the flavour. It's exciting to launch this concept at Pacsun and reach a broader audience for my brand.

"Plus to contribute to the work of Fresno Barrios Unidos who is a key player in Latinx culture guiding our youth to follow the heart and believe in the goodness of life. I honour and celebrate Fresno California Barrios Unidos as a source of inspiration for all the Latinidad."