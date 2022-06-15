WIT Fitness appoints new chief executive

Global training brand WIT Fitness has appointed retail growth specialist Matt Brewster as its new chief executive, as founder Dan Williams moves into a new chief brand officer role.

Brewster, who has experience working for Procter & Gamble, Speedo, and Arcadia, has also been advising and working with several hypergrowth businesses including WIT Fitness.

In his new role as CEO at WIT Fitness, Brewster will be tasked with continuing to develop the brand’s offering as its sets its sights on “ambitious future growth,” building on its impressive 2021, where it reported record sales.

Dan Williams, founder and chief brand officer at WIT Fitness, said in a statement: “We are delighted to welcome Matt as CEO of WIT. His knowledge and experience within the sector is invaluable and will serve us in our long-term vision as the expert training retailer to provide the best service worldwide to the training obsessed.

“I’m incredibly excited for the future. We have some ambitious targets which have been a characteristic of the business since inception, and we have all the tools to achieve them.”

Commenting on his new role, Brewster added: “WIT’s mission is about changing lives through training, and we are passionate about changing as many lives as possible. We want to leverage our global community, continue to be the go place for all things training by having access to the best brands, partnerships and work with our global community to be the trusted advisor and expert training retailer. We are excited by our growth prospects and plans and look forward to working closely with our teams, partners and suppliers to realise our ambitions.”

WIT Fitness operates a unique model that combines experiential retail, in-person training and selling branded training footwear, apparel and equipment through its e-commerce platform from brands such as Nike, Reebok, Under Armour and Adidas.