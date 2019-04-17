Wolf and Badger raises 4.5 million pounds to accelerate growth

British-based online marketplace and retailer, Wolf and Badger, which has stores in London and New York has completed a 4.5 million pound fundraise from Guinness Asset Management EIS Fund, which the retailer states will be used to “accelerate” growth.

Recognised as a go-to place for independent designer brands, Wolf and Badger has stated that the capital will be used to further cement its position as the most coveted retail destination for customers who are looking for independent and ethical brands across menswear, womenswear, jewellery, accessories, beauty, grooming and homeware.

George Graham, chief executive and co-founder of Wolf and Badger, said in a statement: “This new funding provides the opportunity to take an exciting step forward in delivering on our mission to connect discerning shoppers with the best independent brands on a global scale.

“With this new capital we will be able to make it even easier for our loyal and ever-expanding customer base to discover and shop through our platform and enable more independent, ethical designer brands to reach customers.”

Wolf and Badger looking to scale operations in UK and US

The new capital will be utilised to accelerate the growth of the Wolf and Badger marketplace, by expanding the team and enhancing the technology to optimise the customer experience, and to “scale further” in its core markets of the UK and US, as well as internationally.

In addition, Wolf and Badger added that it is also looking to continue its development of new product verticals including homeware and beauty.

Wolf and Badger was founded in 2010 by the Graham brothers, George Graham, chief executive and Henry Graham, creative director. Through its innovative multi-channel business model, it connects customers internationally with over 700 brands with an exclusive focus on ethical, unique and independent brands.

The global multi-channel retailer recently opened a 12,000 square foot multi-purpose department store and events space in the new Coal Drops Yard development in Kings Cross, London and it also has a flagship on Grand Street in SoHo, New York, and operates online.

Images: courtesy of Wolf and Badger