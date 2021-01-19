Wolf and Badger reports continued growth in 2020

Multi-channel retailer Wolf and Badger has reported a “consistent rise” in overall global sales last year, despite what it calls a turbulent 2020 for retail, and expects to report overall revenue growth of 79.1 percent.

Wolf and Badger said that 2020 was another year of growing full-year revenues and record sales figures, despite its Kings Cross flagship in London and New York City location temporarily closing for prolonged periods throughout the year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last year, Wolf and Badger states it sold 253,902 items and had 14.7 million visitors to its online retail platform, of which, 109,779 were new customers. The growth in its online platform helped the multi-channel retailer achieve an increase in online sales of 92 percent.

Overall, the business generated 19.1 million pounds (26.1 million US dollars) in online sales in 2020.

Wolf and Badger continues to grow its online platform with record 2020 sales

The retailer said that the categories that performed well, included lingerie and nightwear, up 625 percent compared to 2019, as well as and blankets and throws which drove 556 percent more sales revenue than the previous year.

Eighty-one of the designers stocked on Wolf and Badger also diversified their ranges to include face coverings, the majority of which the retailer adds were created using material offcuts to further eliminate waste in line with their sustainable credentials. During 2020, it sold a total of 9,786 face masks.

There was also an increase in activewear brands using the platform to reach a global customer base, increasing by 93.6 percent from 564 in December 2019 to 1,092 in December 2020, reaching a record high for the retailer. New brands joining the platform have come from 56 different countries across the globe, including Mexico, Norway, Ecuador, Ghana and Lebanon, many of which were experiencing disruption from other distribution channels, added Wolf and Badger.

Wolf and Badger reports increased international sales in the US, Australia and Canada

To support an increased global focus, the business also successfully launched further internationalisation capabilities to its growing online platform in May, 2020. The e-commerce site now facilitates multi-currency support along with homogenised size variant management to seamlessly serve customers worldwide.

Furthermore, through its partnership with DHL and despite Brexit, the business now also provides duties and taxes inclusive shipping for all customers in the UK, EU, Australia, US and Canada regardless of where in the world each supplier is based. This the retailer states has eased the purchase journey for consumers and further enables smaller brands to seamlessly sell cross-border hassle-free.

This, in turn, has enabled Wolf and Badger to grow significantly in new markets resulting in US sales growing by 144 percent, while Australian sales are up 1,048 percent and Canadian sales up 414 percent, compared to 2019. Overall, international customers now account for 46 percent of sales in 2020 for the retailer.

Wolf and Badger was founded in 2010 by the Graham brothers, George Graham, chief executive and Henry Graham, creative director. Through its technology-led multi-channel business model, it connects customers internationally with over 1,000 brands across fashion, accessories, homeware and beauty verticals. The business has an exclusive focus on ethical, unique and independent brands and operates stores in London and New York, as well as online.

Images: courtesy of Wolf and Badger