Wolf expands presence in the Americas with opening of new headquarters

British heritage watch winder and accessories brand Wolf has announced the opening of its Americas headquarters in El Segundo, a coastal city in Southern California.

The move strengthens the 190-year-old brand's presence in the Americas, which remains a key market for Wolf.

Officially opening its new office during a grand ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 11, Mayor Chris Pimentel and members from the local Chamber of Commerce were in attendance.

Wolf also hosted its first US edition of its acclaimed panel discussion, Leaders in Conversation, which included panel discussions from James Lamdin of Watches of Switzerland and watch collector Matt Scannell, singer-songwriter of Vertical Horizon, that journalist Oren Hartov moderated.

During the talk, the panel examined watch trends for 2025 and offered shrewd insights into what to expect at the upcoming Watches & Wonders in Geneva next month.

“What a great day in LA—Mayor Pimentel cutting the ribbon on our new Americas headquarters in El Segundo, welcoming longtime customers, new prospects, and friends of Wolf to tour our new showroom and offices and giving them an exclusive preview of what’s coming in 2025,” said Simon Wolf, CEO of Wolf, in a statement.

“Ending the evening with a fantastic discussion about watches with our wonderful panel was the perfect way to celebrate this milestone.”