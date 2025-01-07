Wolford admits to ‘overstretched’ delivery service amid restructuring efforts

Lanvin-owned tights brand Wolford has admitted to “unforeseen complications” leading to “longer-than-expected delays” on orders over recent months after dissatisfied customers made their complaints about the brand’s delivery service public.

In a statement to the Guardian, Wolford said issues arose after it switched to a new delivery provider last year in an attempt to “improve efficiency”, raising concerns among European and UK customers shopping via its online platform.

The company apologised to those impacted, expressing regret over inconveniences caused by issues related to orders, payments and refunds.

In response, Wolford said it had set up a “dedicated taskforce focused exclusively on assisting customers, clearing backlogs and improving our service levels” and remained “fully committed to ensuring all affected customers receive their refunds”.

Its comments come after an increasing number of customers took to platforms like Trustpilot to express disappointment with order times, some stating that they had waited more than a month for their orders and had been unable to receive a refund.

Wolford has undergone notable changes over the past year, particularly with the departure of its chief executive officer Silvia Azzali, who was replaced by Régis Rimbert in June. Upon his appointment, Rimbert was tasked with overseeing “international development, enriching product lines and innovating technology”.

By September, the company initiated a “comprehensive restructuring” as earnings continued to decline, setting about on a mission to reinvent its business model, particularly in the realm of production and distribution. Such activities had been exacerbated by macroeconomic pressures, Wolford said at the time.