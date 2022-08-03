Wolford appoints Paul Kotrba to the executive board

The supervisory board of Wolford Ag has appointed Paul Kotrba, 49, as a new member of the executive board for a period of six months from August 1, 2022.

During this period, the company said in a statement that the supervisory board will conduct the appointment process for a new executive board member.

As COO, Kotrba will be in charge of supply chain and production, legal and compliance, investor relations, IT and digital as well as PMO.

The company added that Silvia Azzali will additionally take over the agendas research & development and sustainability, finance and human resources to sales, merchandising, brand & marketing and design as of August 1, 2022.