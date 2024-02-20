Wolford sales marginally increase in 2023

Wolford announced that sales amounted to 126.9 million euros in the fiscal year 2023, corresponding to an increase of 1 percent compared to the previous year.

In an unaudited results statement, Wolford said, the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region reported growth of 32 percent, while North America experienced 2 percent growth at a constant exchange rate.

However, the company added that North America reported a slight decrease when considering the current exchange rate, and the EMEA region experienced a slight decrease due to macroeconomic headwinds.

Wholesale revenues for the year increased by 12 percent due to the alignment of the products by artistic director Nao Takekoshi and acquisition of the new wholesale customers.