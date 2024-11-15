Wolverine World Wide opens Boston innovation hub to house design teams

On the back of opening new international office spaces, Wolverine World Wide (WWW) has unveiled a global “Innovation Hub” in Boston, Massachusetts, where it will house its design and product teams.

The 11 square foot facility will also be home to employees of the group’s brand Saucony, including team members in design, development, product management and merchandising.

In a release, president and chief executive officer of Wolverine Worldwide, Chris Hufnagel, said Boston had a “deep connection” with group brands and offered “exceptional design and footwear talent”.

He added that with the Innovation Hub, the company’s team were “well-positioned to design awesome products and continue transforming Wolverine Worldwide into a consumer-focused builder of great global brands”.

The opening comes on the heels of the unveiling of a new Wolverine Worldwide office space in Zhuhai, China, and follows two months after the company opened an additional workspace in Hong Kong.

WWW further relocated the offices of its other brand Sweaty Betty in London, and is currently renovating its global headquarters in Michigan, with new bases for Merrell and Saucony anticipated to be complete in spring 2025.

This emphasis on its real estate is part of a strategy to attract and retain talent, Hufnagel noted, before stating: “Spaces that encourage creativity, collaboration, and innovation are critical as we continue building a new company for the future.”