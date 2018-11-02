Wolverine Worldwide announces quarterly dividend

Board of directors at Wolverine Worldwide, Inc. has declared a quarterly cash dividend of 0.08 dollar per share of common stock payable on February 1, 2019, to stockholders of record on January 2, 2019. The company said, this dividend is equal to the last quarterly dividend and reflects an indicated annual dividend of 0.32 dollar per share.

For its second quarter in August, the company reported diluted earnings per share of 0.57, compared to 0.21 dollars in the prior year, while adjusted diluted earnings per share stood at 0.54 dollar compared to 0.43 dollar in the prior year, an increase of 26 percent.

Picture:Facebook/Wolverine