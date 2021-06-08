Wolverine Worldwide expects to report strong growth in Q2 sales

In an update on the second quarter results, Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has announced that its performance has accelerated in the quarter of the year, fuelled by the strength of its largest brands and compelling product innovation.

“The Company continues to see strong momentum and better-than-expected trends across nearly all brands in the portfolio, with Merrell, Saucony and Sperry leading the way,” said Blake W. Krueger, Wolverine Worldwide’s chairman and chief executive officer.

“We now expect second quarter 2021 revenue will exceed 2019 levels, and we are reiterating confidence in our latest full-year revenue outlook of 2,240 million dollars to 2,300 million dollars,” Krueger added.