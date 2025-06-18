Wolverine Worldwide granted 'Great Place to Work' certfication

Wolverine Worldwide, Inc., a leading outdoor and footwear company, has earned the Great Place to Work certification, highlighting the company's commitment to improving the employee experience and fostering a dynamic and positive workplace culture throughout its operations in the United States.

The Great Place to Work certification, which distinguishes employers that prioritize employee experience, is based on employees' survey feedback on aspects such as trust, appreciation in the workplace, and camaraderie. 88 percent of Wolverine Worldwide employees in the US said the company is "a great workplace," 33 percentage points more than the average company.

"Being a Certified great workplace is a testament to the culture we've built together at Wolverine Worldwide," said Chris Hufnagel, president and CEO of Wolverine Worldwide, in a statement. "This recognition validates the amazing spirit of our team – a team that's committed to fulfilling our vision to Make. Every Day. Better. and to create not just a great place to work, but a place where people can grow, lead, and leave a lasting impact."

91 percent of the employees surveyed at Wolverine Worldwide stated they believed that management promotes inclusive behavior and avoids discrimination, remaining steadfast to the fair and equal treatment of employees. In addition, 87 percent of employees report genuine enjoyment at work, driven by a welcoming culture, open self-expression, and strong team camaraderie. 87 percent also express pride in their team's achievements and a willingness to go above and beyond for collective success. "By successfully earning this recognition, it is evident that Wolverine Worldwide stands out as one of the top companies to work for, providing a great workplace environment for its employees," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, the VP of global recognition at Great Place To Work.

Wolverine Worldwide's recent Great Place to Work Certification follows recent recognition from Forbes as one of America's Dream Employers and Best Midsize Employers, as well as a spot on Inspiring Workplaces' list of the Most Inspiring Workplaces in North America.

Since 2023, Wolverine Worldwide has introduced a series of enhancements within its corporate operations aimed at attracting and retaining talent. These include a forthcoming 40,000-square-foot renovation at its global headquarters in Rockford, MI, to serve as the new home for Merrell and Saucony (opening May 2025); a new 11,000-square-foot Innovation Hub in Boston in November 2024; and additional office space launched in Zhuhai in October 2024 and Hong Kong in September 2024. Its European headquarters in London's King's Place also underwent renovation in June 2023.

The company's Rockford headquarters offers a range of on-site amenities to support employee wellbeing, including a subsidized daycare and early education center, fully equipped fitness facilities with certified trainers, nature trails, a subsidized cafeteria, and dog daycare.

In 2024, Wolverine Worldwide also introduced Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), voluntary, employee-led groups designed to strengthen community and promote inclusivity across its global teams. Current ERGs include PRIDE, Wolverine Military and Veterans, Wolverine United, Wolverine Young Professionals, the Womxn's Resource Community, and Working Moms.