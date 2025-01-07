Wolverine Worldwide to grow Cat Footwear in the UK with Chapters Brand Group

Wolverine Worldwide, the global footwear licensee for Cat Footwear, has announced a new partnership with British footwear distributor Chapters Brand Group to grow the Cat Footwear brand in the UK.

In a statement, Wolverine Worldwide said that Chapters Brand Group will be the sole distributor of Cat-licensed footwear products to retailers across the UK, with the goal of expanding the footprint both in-store and online for the durable, stylish footwear inspired by Caterpillar Inc.’s industrial heritage.

Cat Footwear autumn/winter 2024 campaign Credits: Cat Footwear

Since joining forces earlier this year, Chapters Brand Group has already secured distribution for Cat-licensed products within leading UK retailers such as Tower, Urban Outfitters, and over forty independent stores, adding that further discussions with additional major retailers “are ongoing”.

Chapters Brand Group was founded in June 2023, however, the company's origins can be traced back to 2007, when father and son Malcolm and Antony Nathan founded 33 Joints, a footwear distribution company. Chapters offers strategic planning, design, sourcing, marketing, distribution, and bespoke product creation and have acquired household name brands, including Rockport and Norda, launching to the UK market in 2025.

Antony Nathan, brand director of Chapters Brand Group, said: “I am personally delighted to be working with the Cat brand, as they are one of the best, well-known brands in the world. It is uniquely special to me, as my father was international sales director, back in the 90’s heyday.”