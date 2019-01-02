Women's fashion drives weekly fashion sales at John Lewis

Total sales at John Lewis, the company said in a statement, were up 4.5 percent for the week ending December 29, 2018. Driven by strong sales on Christmas Eve and a confident start to clearance sales both online and in shops. The company added that fashion sales were up 10.7 percent on last year, with strong sales in women’s cashmere, up 10 percent, and women’s accessories, up 21.5 percent.

Sales of beauty, wellbeing and leisure also rose 25.3 percent, while home sales were down 2.3 percent on last year. Electrical and home technology sales were up 3.1 percent for the week under review.

Picture:John Lewis website